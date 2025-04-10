Ted DiBiase Didn’t Have An Issue With Lawrence Taylor Winning At WrestleMania XI

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about WWE bringing in Lawrence Taylor for WrestleMania 11, going over Bam Bam Bigelow, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether you have to be crazy to get into wrestling: “Not really. I mean, do you meet some odd or different characters in pro wrestling? Yeah. But I mean, you just go up and down the lines in the NFL and get the background stories on some of those guys.”

On WWE bringing in Lawrence Taylor for WrestleMania 11: “To have somebody from the National Football League come in and do an event and a match in professional wrestling, it just helps the image of wrestling.”

On whether he had an issue with Taylor going over: “Not really. I mean, I’ll put it this way. Bam Bam Bigelow, big guy, supposed to be one of my big tough guys. But you know, Lawrence Taylor wasn’t in the ring with Hulk Hogan. And that’s the deal. It wasn’t the best of the best on one side really going against the best of the best on the other side. So I don’t think it hurt anything to put him over.”

