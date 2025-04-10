Hall’s WWE Evolve Review – 4.09.25  

WWE Evolve

Date: April 9, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Robert Stone, Peter Rosenberg

After the first month or so, I’m starting to enjoy watching this show. No, it isn’t anything great, but it’s a logically put-together show that is doing a good job of helping the young stars in their development. That’s a tricky thing to do, but they’re making it work well thus far. Let’s get to it.

Swipe Right is happy with their performance last night on NXT, even though they lost. They know they’re the future.

We look back at Dani Palmer and Kali Armstrong teaming together and not getting along. Therefore, it’s time to fight, as tends to be the case in wrestling.

Opening sequence.

We run down the card.

Javier Bernal vs. Riley Osborne

Bernal starts fast by spinning out of a wristlock and headscissoring him into the ropes. A superkick missed, though, and Osborne sends him to the floor, only to miss a moonsault. Back in and Osborne rolls into a hurricanrana for two, and a clothesline drops Bernal again. The standing moonsault hits raised knees, though,h and Bernal hits a nice running DDT to leave them both down. A facebuster into a butterfly suplex gives Bernal two, and frustration is setting in. Osborne fights up and goes to the top, where he knocks Bernal down. The Star Stream (shooting star press) finishes for Osborne at 4:32.

Rating: C+. You can definitely tell that these two are more experienced and polished than the usual stars, but at the same time, they have histories in NXT, and that doesn’t exactly make them feel like fresh stars. Neither of them should be written off, but they’re going to need something else to build them back up. Osborne is rather athletic, though that’s not enough to really make him stand out these days.

Post-match, Bernal leaves his jacket behind and walks away, not looking happy.

Haze Jameson is in the VIP area.

Drako Knox is ready to work hard now that he finally has his chance. Whether it works out or not is up to him.

Bryce Donovan believes in survival of the fittest, and to survive, you need to evolve. Oh, I get it.

Bryce Donovan vs. Drako Knox

Hold on though, as here are Swipe Right, Zayda Steel, and Jackson Drake, saying Donovan is with them. Cue Cappuccino Jones, Jack Cartwhee, and Ice Williams to even it up. Stevie Turner comes out to make it an eight-man tag.

Bryce Donovan/Jackson Drake/Swipe Right vs. Ice Williams/Jack Cartwheel/Cappuccino Jones/Drako Knox

Knox and Drake shove each other to start until Drake runs him over with a shoulder. Drake hammers away in the corner, but Knox pulls him over for the tag off to Jones. They forearm it out with Jones getting the better of things and knocking Drake down. Smokes comes in and gets caught in a backbreaker, setting up Cartwheel’s big flipping elbow to drop Smokes again. A cartwheel into a corkscrew moonsault gives Cartwheel two, and we hit the chinlock.

The rather large Donovan comes in for a clothesline to Cartwhee, and a big elbow gets two. Baylor comes in and slowly hammers away before dropping Cartwheel with a clothesline. Cartwheel manages to send Baylor to the floor, though, and everything breaks down. Jones gives Cartwheel some coffee, and the big flip dive connects (Stone: “ARE YOU EVEN ALLOWED TO DO THAT???”).

We take a break and come back with Knox slamming Smokes so Williams can come in with a flipping shot for two. Donovan gets in a cheap shot from the apron, though, and it’s off to Balor for a front facelock. Smokes rakes the back and gets two off a neckbreaker. It’s back to Drake for a knee drop, and a powerbomb gets two. Donovan gets in a few shots before Baylor hits some knees to the back for two of his own. The chinlock goes on, but Williams fights up for an enziguri.

A discus lariat hits Smokes, and the hot tag brings in Knox to clean house. Knox hits a powerslam out of the corner for two, and everything breaks down. Knox’s pump kick puts Donovan on the floor, but Zayda Steel distracts the referee so Swipe Right’s dropkick/spinebuster combination can get two on Cartwheel, with Williams making the save. We hit the parade of knockdowns with Cartwheel taking over on Baylor. A shooting star press misses, though, and Donovan’s Black Hole Slam is good for the pin on Cartwheel at 14:30.

Rating: B-. This was a showcase for a lot of the people involved, and that’s a good idea. You can’t get much out of having this many people in just a few minutes, so it was nice to see them get some actual time. Swipe Right continues to feel like they’re a big project, and Williams and Jones feel like they could go somewhere. Good enough stuff here though, and it was nice to see them getting a chance in a different format.

Post-match, the winners are rather pleased with their win but seem to be a bit sickened. Sean Legacy and Timothy Thatcher come in to glare them down.

Chantel Monroe is in the VIP section.

Kali Armstrong is ready to fight.

Dani Palmer is from Kentucky and won’t take nonsense from anyone.

Dani Palmer vs. Kali Armstrong

Armstrong shoves her off to start and wants to fight. They trade arm control until Palmer hits a flipping seated senton for two. A basement crossbody gets two more, and Palmer grabs a Fujiwara armbar. Armstrong fights up and pulls her off the top for the big crash. A belly to back slam puts Palmer down again,n and we take a break.

Back with Palmer fighting out of a chinlock and a double clothesline leaves them both down. They hit stereo crossbodies, and they’re both down for a bit. Palmer fights up and hits an enziguri, setting up a middle rope Meteora. Armstrong catches her with a powerslam for two, but Palmer knocks her down again. A rather high-up frog splash misses, and Armstrong hits one heck of a Pounce (the Kali Connection) for the pin at 7:39.

Rating: C+. The match was ok (that Pounce was great), but I haven’t been interested in this story since it started at the beginning of the series. It was a good enough story of a high flyer vs. a powerhouse, and it went well enough, but it felt like they were going through the motions. Armstrong feels like she could turn into something if she can get the talking ability to back up her athleticism. Palmer….I’m not wild on the whole Kentucky thing, as she felt more interesting as the “I’m really athletic” person on LVL Up.

Post-match, Armstrong says she’s different and calls out the entire locker room. Cue Kendal Grey and Brinley Reece, with Armstrong reiterating that she is different.

Results

Riley Osborne b. Javier Bernal – Star Stream

Bryce Donovan/Jackson Drake/Swipe Right b. Cappuccino Jones/Ice Williams/Jack Cartwheel/Drako Knox – Black Hole Slam to Cartwheel

Kali Armstrong b. Dani Palmer – Kali Connection

