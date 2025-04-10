wrestling / News
Main Event Set For NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Mexico
April 10, 2025 | Posted by
The main event for NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Mexico has been officially announced. It was announced on CMLL Informa (per Fightful) that Los Ingobernables de Japón vs United Empire will headline the June 20th show, though specific competitors were not named.
The show is set to take place at Arena Mexico in Mexico City.
⌛🌎 🇲🇽 🇯🇵#CMLLInforma || ¡Ingobernables de Japón vs United Empire! El Viernes 20 de Junio en la Arena México tendremos FantasticaMania México 2025….
📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/hHbiU2a483
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) April 10, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton Believes Charlotte Flair Didn’t Expect Her To Clap Back in Controversial Segment
- WWE Fans Side With Booker T at Last Night’s NXT Taping, Chant Against Swerve Strickland
- Jeff Jarrett On Why Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton Segment ‘Completely Missed’
- Bret Hart Recalls Faking Argument With Steve Austin To Avoid Punishment For WrestleMania 13 Blood