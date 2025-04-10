wrestling / News

Main Event Set For NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Mexico

April 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The main event for NJPW x CMLL FantasticaMania Mexico has been officially announced. It was announced on CMLL Informa (per Fightful) that Los Ingobernables de Japón vs United Empire will headline the June 20th show, though specific competitors were not named.

The show is set to take place at Arena Mexico in Mexico City.

