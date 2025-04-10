wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Throws Tantrum, Says It’s Best He Leaves For Now On AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho did not take his ROH World Championship loss well and said that it’s best he leaves on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Jericho call out Big Bill and Bryan Keith on TV Time. Bill cut Jericho off and said that he joined the Learning Tree to learn from Jericho and not be his punching bag.
Jericho said that he wasn’t angry at the two; he was disappointed in Bill before Bill left. Jericho then said that until that changes, that he leave.
Are Big Bill and Bryan Keith finally standing up to Chris Jericho?!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX@IAmJericho | @TheCaZXL | @BountyKeith pic.twitter.com/U8XUdtX0aw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2025
Chris Jericho has LOST IT!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX@IAmJericho | @TheCaZXL | @BountyKeith pic.twitter.com/2KUNRi67ai
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2025
