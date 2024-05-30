– The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York has officially filed a notice of appearance in the civil lawsuit by former WWE employee Janel Grant against WWE, former Executive Chairman Vince McMahon, and former executive John Laurinaitis, granting the plaintiff a stay in her case, pending a non-public investigation. As reported by Bloomberg, Grant’s lawsuit has been put on pause at the request of the United States Justice Department, and the pause will last for six months.

Essentially, the civil lawsuit has been put on pause until the non-public investigation has been completed. The office of Ann Callis, attorney for Janel Grant, issued the following statement to 411 on the decision for Ms. Grant to stay her case:

“Ms. Grant has consented to a request by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York to stay her case against Mr. McMahon, WWE and Mr. Laurinaitis, pursuant to a pending non-public investigation. We will cooperate with all appropriate next steps.”

As previously reported, Vince McMahon is currently under federal criminal investigation due to the allegations Grant made against him. The Wall Street Journal reported that investigators are looking into “rape, sex trafficking, sexual assault, commercial sex transaction, harassment or discrimination” against current or former WWE employees.”

Grant previously filed suit against WWE, McMahon, and Laurinaitis, alleging sex trafficking, sexual assault and more. Previously, WWE, Laurinaitis, and McMahon filed legal motions, compelling the lawsuit go to arbitration.

Wrestlenomics Brandon Thurston reported an additional statement from Vince McMahon’s attorney, Jessica Rosenberg, who stated, “We remain confident the evidence will prove Ms. Grant’s allegations are false and her complaint is nothing more than a fabricated, vindictive narrative from a disgruntled former girlfriend.”