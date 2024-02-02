Vince McMahon Now Under Federal Criminal Investigation For Sex Trafficking & More

As previously reported, Vince McMahon was hit with a lawsuit last week that accused him of sex trafficking, sexual assault and more heinous acts. McMahon has denied the claims but nevertheless resigned from WWE a day later. Things are now worse for McMahon, as The Wall Street Journal reports that he is under federal criminal investigation for the allegations Janel Grant made against him. Prosecutors in New Yor have been in contact with multiple alleged victims. Investigators are looking into “rape, sex trafficking, sexual assault, commercial sex transaction, harassment or discrimination” against current or former WWE employees.

McMahon issued a brief statement on the investigation. He said: “I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name.”

The investigation began in 2022, when McMahon was first accused of giving money to at least four women that accused him o sexual misconduct when he was CEO of WWE. The payouts were under investigation, and a grand jury subpoena was issued to obtain any communications between McMahon and his victims, which includes Grant.

According to the Wall Street Journal, other women named in the subpoena include a “WWE contractor” that McMahon allegedly sent unsolicited nude photos and sexually harassed; a former wrestler who claims she was coerced into giving him oral sex; former referee Rita Chatterton, who is on record accusing him of rape; a Southern California spa manager who claims he sexually assaulted her; and former WWE employee who claims John Laurinaitis demoted her after she ended an affair with him.

WWE previously publicly acknowledged an investigation in August of last year as part of their quarterly earnings report, four months after it was purchased by Endeavor.

As previously disclosed on June 17, 2022, a Special Committee of the Board of Directors was formed on June 15, 2022 to investigate allegations of misconduct by Vince McMahon. As previously disclosed, the Special Committee investigation was completed during the fourth quarter of 2022. However, related government investigations remain ongoing. On July 17, 2023, federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena on Mr. McMahon. No charges have been brought in these investigations. The Company has received voluntary and compulsory legal demands for documents, including from federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies, concerning the investigation and related subject matters. Fully consistent with prior expectations, the Company and Endeavor expect their transaction to be closed in the second half of 2023. Additional information with respect to this item may be found in Note 18, Commitments and Contingencies, to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

If you know someone who is being abused, or if you yourself a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Call 1-800-656-4673 to be connected with the National Sexual Assault Hotline.