CM Punk Shares Diss Video Directed at Drew McIntyre

May 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CM Punk Drew McIntyre WWE Raw 1-29-24 Image Credit: WWE

– CM Punk shared a diss video on his Instagram today directed at Drew McIntyre, calling it “EuPhilia.” You can view that clip below:

