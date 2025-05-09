Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, it’s Friday so here we are for another episode of WWE Smackdown. This is the go home show for Backlash and last week was a bit of a slog so let’s hope they can bounce back tonight. But since it’s the go home show WWE champion John Cena will be here, likely to eat another RKO from Randy Orton ahead of their title match tomorrow before Cena retains the title via DQ or something similar. But those two had a solid promo segment last time so hopefully something similar is on the table. Jade Cargill will take on Nia Jax for a shot at Tiffany Stratton’s title, the writing is on the wall here as Jade and Naomi still have business, but hopefully the match itself is OK. We’ve also got LA Knight teaming with Damian Priest to take on Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, that’s ahead of the Drew McIntyre vs. Priest vs. Knight vs. Fatu match tomorrow for Fatu’s US title so I imagine Drew gets involved here in some capacity. Aleister Black beat Miz last week and it looks like he and Carmelo Hayes might be next up, the tag team scene is still recovering from the TLC match a couple of weeks ago but now that Fraxiom is on the scene they seem like logical choices to occupy the Street Profits for a bit while the Guns, and DIY get heated back up in some other capacity. Zelina Vega is still the women’s US champion but is likely still stuck in Chelsea Green’s orbit for a while since there’s not exactly a strong midcard for the women on Smackdown, still no sign of Cody Rhodes since Mania and it’s been a bit since we’ve seen Shinsuke Nakamura. We also haven’t see Alexa Bliss or the Wyatt Sicks since around Elimination Chamber so if they’re going to do anything with them now would be a decent time to start. The lucha scene on Smackdown is pretty heated right now, Rey Fenix is making waves while Andrade tries to get Berto to break away from Santos Escobar and Angel, so we’ll keep an eye out for any developments there. But that’s the lay of the land, so let’s get to the action.

We see Damian Priest walking in the back, Byron finds him and asks him about the US title match tomorrow. Priest was good with just getting Drew, but getting to Drew and getting the US title sounds good. LA Knight walks over and friction exists tomorrow but tonight Knight sets Priest up to talk about them taking on two bad men and they say they’ve got each others back tonight. Knight then heads to the ring for our first match, Priest isn’t far behind him. We also see Jade Cargill arrive and throw stuff at Naomi’s picture on a production truck. Nia Jax is here as well to make things worse. Back to the ring here come Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, they come out to Fatu’s music which is a good call.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Damian Priest and LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa

Knight and Priest argue about who’s starting, so Solo attacks and it winds up being Priest and Solo. Solo with some strikes but Priest boxes his ears to fight back and unloads kicks then a rolling right hand. Corner work from Priest then a running elbow and he poses at Fatu. Priest goes for his version of Old School and hits it. Solo powders to avoid a rebound clothesline and then Priest follows him and hits a leaping blow off the ring steps. Fatu gets in Priest’s face and Knight hits the diving dropkick to Fatu. Knight and Priest argue again as we go picture in picture.

Back in the ring Priest unloads on Solo in the corner and Knight with a tag in. Knight keeps stomping away at Solo then Priest tags himself in. Priest gets send out of the ring by Solo then Fatu wipes him out with the running back elbow. Fatu tags in and goes after Priest on the floor for some ringside brawling. Into the ring again and Fatu retains control. Headbutts from Fatu then Solo tags back in as we come back to action. Nerve hold from Solo then Priest clocks him with a right hand. Solo blocks a tag out for Priest then cheap shots Knight. Priest lands a back elbow to Solo but Knight is down on the floor and can’t tag. Solo with a Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Fatu tags in and hits a senton. Headbutts from Fatu then a hip attack in the corner. Solo back in for his own hip attack but Priest intercepts him with a heel kick and both men are down. Knight has pulled himself back up and wants the tag which he gets, Fatu tags in as well and Knight gets to run wild on Fatu briefly. Fatu misses a Stinger Splash and Knight then hits a neckbreaker and his power slam. Jumping elbow from Knight and he tries Blunt Force Trauma but Fatu avoids it only to take a slam. Knight tries the jump up elbow drop but Priest tags himself in to interrupt that. Priest hits Fatu with the turning lariat then he sets for South of Heaven but Knight tags himself in. Solo shoves Knight into Priest as they’re bickering. Superkick to Knight from Solo, he tagged in it seems, he tries the Samoan Spike but Knight counters into Blunt Force Trauma and he pins Solo to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Damian Priest and LA Knight won in 10:07

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Exactly what it was supposed to be, Knight works well with both Fatu and Solo while Priest is still quite good. Solo eating pins in these matches should further fuel his eventual turn on Fatu.

Post match Priest and Knight brawl but Fatu shows up to post both of them then lay in hip attacks for good measure. Fatu then poses with his belt to loud “Fatu” chants. But here’s Drew McIntyre to take out Fatu with a Claymore and Drew gets to stand tall when the dust settles.

R-Truth is waiting at the entrance with a Cena sign. Jimmy Uso wanders over to talk with Truth, poor Jimmy can’t get through to Truth about his childhood hero and leaves while we head to break.

Post break we get a recap of what just happened. Drew is walking in the back and Byron finds him, Drew says he sent a message to everyone about tomorrow and he’s got a silver bullet for the Samoan Werewolf tomorrow. He complains about Knight and Priest being in his title match tomorrow, he beat Priest fair and square at Mania and somehow Priest is still here? Well Fatu is the baddest dog in the yard and he wants to send him a message. It’s fine to be all gas and no brakes, until you find yourself running into a brick wall like Drew when Drew is about to become a Grand Slam champion.

We get a recap of Zelina Vega beating Piper Niven last week. In the office of Nick Aldis Clesea Green and her goons are mourning. Zelina Vega wanders over and offers a tag match with Green and Piper Niven against Vega and one of her friends. To the ring and here comes Green along with Fyre and Piper as we head to break.

Aleister Black video, this is the part where he expect him to speak in riddles. Well no more. Black buried that part of himself and once that part was six feet down he was left with the truth. He came back because he believes he is the consequences this company needs. Despite what we want or think, he’s doing what he wants. This isn’t good vs. evil, it’s more than chants and fog, he’s here to confront us mentally and physically. We get to decide which is worse. As for Hayes, he hasn’t figured him out yet. . . or has he?

Black will take on Hayes later tonight.

Back to the ring, here’s Vega and her tag team partner is Alexa Bliss.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Chelsea Green and Piper Niven w/ Alba Fyre vs. Zelina Vega and Alexa Bliss

Vega and Piper start, Vega with some quick movements and she avoids an elbow drop. Piper misses a stomp then catches Vega for a front slam. Green wants in and gets the tag, Piper slams Vega down then Green misses a springboard splash. Kicks from Vega then she tries a 619, Piper gets set up as well and Vega hits both of them for a 2 count. Bliss wants a tag but Green blocks that then Vega gets a cheap shot from Piper. Piper with an elbow drop and that sends us to break.

We come back to Vega still trying to tag out but Green is cutting her off. Vega tosses Green out of the ring but is too slow tagging as Piper tags in and drops an elbow towards Vega but Vega avoids it though still can’t tag out. DDT from Vega and both women are down. Both women tag out and here’s Bliss to run wild on Green. Dragon Screw from Bliss then punches and a head scissors. Kneeling Blockbuster from Bliss gets a 2 count. Green fights out of the corner and climbs up top but Bliss crotches her into a tree of woe then lands a dropkick. Bliss up top , Twisted Bliss and Piper has to save the match. Vega hits Piper with an assisted Code Red then Vega with a Meteora to Piper on the floor. Bliss then counters Unpretty Her into Sister Abigail DDT for the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alexa Bliss and Zelina Vega won in 8:20

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Nice to see Bliss back and hopefully with a plan for her, going forward. Green and Piper continue to do pretty good work in their alliance.

In the back Rey Fenix walks and Santos Escobar finds him, Fenix says there’s nothing to say but Santos has one thing to say, and this isn’t a conversation. Berto and Angel attack Fenix until officials come over to break things up. Andrade comes over to check on Fenix as well.

We see Poochie arrive, so I assume she’ll talk after this break.