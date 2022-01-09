Jon Alba on Conceiving The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Pitching the Project to Matt Himself

– Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Jon Alba is now the co-host of the new Podcast Heat show, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. Launching this week, Jon Alba and Matt Hardy take a journey across his historic, illustrious career. Alba recently joined 411mania for a recent edition of the 411 Wrestling Interviews podcast to talk about conceiving the show, pitching the project to Matt Hardy and getting him on board, and more. Here’s what he had to say about creating the concept:

Jon Alba on wanting to do a podcast about Matt Hardy: “This is something that I’ve wanted to do for a very long time, and I grew just a massive of The Hardy Boyz, especially Matt Hardy in particular. I just always thought he was the secret sauce of The Hardys. We saw his career reinvented so many times over the years, and I really appreciate his contributions to wrestling. He was one of my guys. So about three years ago, I had this thought in my head, what would a Matt Hardy podcast sound like? Just because I thought he had so much to offer people, and it would be different than what we’ve grown to know as these nostalgia podcasts. Everyone in pro wrestling’s got a podcast these days.”

On first pitching the show to Matt Hardy: “But about three years ago, I had that thought. Matt and I first got in contact last year, and then, once I got my new gig this year, I finally got a platform where I could feasibly put something like this together and make it happen. So, I reached out to him in the beginning of October, and a couple weeks later, I got a response from him. We had a five-minute phone call, and we were off to the races from there.”

On coming up with a year’s worth of potential shows during their first lunch meeting: “I think it helped that I had a lot of time to come up with what this podcast would look like in theory. So, I had a pitch ready to go. I said, ‘Man, I just need five minutes of your time.’ And he gave me a call, and in five minutes, I pitched the whole thing to him. He said he was interested, and then, it was the Orlando Dynamite. I think it was October 23 or something like that. He and I got lunch at a Chipotle near the arena. And we had lunch for about two, two-and-a-half hours, and we just ironed out a year’s worth of potential shows and topics. And immediately, I think we both knew, ‘Alright, We got something here.’ So, that’s how everything went about, and he’s expressed his full confidence in me to help deliver this and tell his stories, and that’s just the coolest thing in the world to me.”

