– During a recent interview with K&S WrestleFest, Impact Wrestling star Jordynne Grace discussed some of her most desired matchups, including against Rhea Ripley and newly signed Impact wrestler Trinity Fatu. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com)

Jordynne Grace on why she is interested in a match with Rhea Ripley: “I think it’d be really, really awesome. I feel like she’s undergone like a, kind of a similar transformation to me from when she first started in wrestling … she looked very different than she does now, so I definitely would love to wrestle her.”

On wanting to face Gail Kim and Trinity Fatu: “I’m trying to get Gail [Kim] to come out of retirement. Like, fingers crossed I can make that happen at some point. Trinity, of course. I have high, high hopes for that match as well.”