Josh Alexander Defeats Debuting Big Kon, ‘Sent Home’ On Impact Wrestling

WWE alumnus Big Kon made his debut on Impact Wrestling in a segment that saw Josh Alexander sent home. Thursday’s episode saw the former Konnor make his debut and face Alexander, which saw Alexander pick up the win in quick succession.

After the match, a frustrated Alexander continued to attack Kon, as well as security guards. Scott D’Amore came out and was pushed off his feet by Alexander, who demanded a rematch and threatened to leave the company if it’s not granted. D’Amore responded by sending Alexander home and taking him out of the match between Team Impact and Honor No More at No Surrender.

You can see clips from the segment below:

.@Walking_Weapon is "done with the process" and @ScottDAmore just removed him from #TeamIMPACT vs #TeamHonorNoMore at No Surrender and sent him home! Whats next for Josh Alexander?! 😯#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/zvsgKsOSac — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 11, 2022



