Josh Alexander vs. Gauntlet for the Gold Winner, Ultimate X Set for Impact Slammiversary

– Impact Wrestling has announced two new title matches for this year’s landmark Slammiversary event. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander will defend his title against the Gauntlet for the Gold winner at the event.

Also, Ace Austin will put his X-Division Title on the line in an Ultimate X match. His opponents will be announced on tomorrow’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Here’s the new match announcements:

Josh Alexander Defends the IMPACT World Title at Slammiversary Against the Winner of Gauntlet for the Gold

In the span of two weeks, Josh Alexander defeated Moose to become the new IMPACT World Champion at Rebellion, defeated him again in a rematch on IMPACT!, then retained the IMPACT World Title over Tomohiro Ishii at Under Siege. Now the “Walking Weapon” must turn his attention towards Slammiversary where he will defend his title against the winner of this Thursday’s Gauntlet for the Gold. Whoever his opponent may be, Alexander has made one thing abundantly clear – he is ready to take on all challengers as the new face of IMPACT Wrestling!

Ultimate X Returns at Slammviersary With Ace Austin’s X-Division Championship Up for Grabs

The high-risk, high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X will make its anticipated return at IMPACT’s summer pay-per-view extravaganza, Slammiversary! As one of the most exciting match types in all of professional wrestling, Ultimate X played an important role in putting IMPACT Wrestling on the map. This time, Ace Austin‘s X-Division Championship will be on the line but who will his challengers be? Find out as qualifying matches commence on new episodes of IMPACT! on AXS TV.

IMPACT Wrestling celebrates its 20th anniversary at Slammiversary LIVE June 19th on pay-per-view from Nashville, TN! Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.com.