Judge Issues Ruling on Sonya Deville Attempted Kidnapper, Order of Protection Extended

– As previously reported, the man arrested for attempting to kidnap WWE Superstar Sonya Deville was found not mentally competent enough to stand trial earlier this month. PWInsider has a new update on the legal proceedings for the alleged stalker and kidnapper, Phillip A. Thomas.

According to the update, Judge Barbara Twine Thomas issued a ruling on May 14 that Thomas was committed to the Department of Children and Families and to be placed in a mental health treatment facility pursuant to local Florida statutes. Thomas stated the following in her ruling:

The Defendant is manifestly incapable of surviving alone or with the help of willing and responsible family or friends, including available alternative services, and, without treatment, the Defendant is likely to suffer from neglect or to refuse to care for himself/herself, and such neglect or refusal poses a real and present threat of substantive harm to the Defendant’s well-being; or, there is a substantial likelihood that in the near future the Defendant will inflict serious bodily harm on himself/herself or another person, as evidenced by behaviors causing, attempting, or threatening such harm. b. All available, less restrictive treatment alternatives, including treatment in community residential facilities or community inpatient or outpatient settings, which would offer an opportunity for improvement of the Defendant’s condition have been judged to be inappropriate; and c. There is substantial probability that the mental illness causing the Defendant’s incompetence to proceed will respond to treatment and the Defendant will regain competency to proceed in the reasonably foreseeable future.

Additionally, Thomas ordered not to be released without any “further order” from the court. Also, the court gave Sonya Deville an extension on her injunction order of protection against Thomas. Per the order, Thomas “shall not commit, or cause any other person to commit, any acts of stalking against Petitioner, including stalking, cyber-stalking, aggravated stalking, or any criminal offense resulting in physical injury or death. Respondent shall not commit any other violation of this injunction through an intentional unlawful threat, word, or act to do violence to Petitioner.”

Another hearing for the case is scheduled for October 7 regarding the order of protection.