Sonya Deville’s Stalker Found Not Competent To Stand Trial

The man arrested for attempting to kidnap Sonya Deville has been found not mentally competant to stand trial, according to a new report. Wrestling Inc reports that during the competency hearing that took place this week in the case, the man was found mentally incompetent and is now awaiting a transfer to Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee, Florida.

The attempted kidnapping took place at Deville’s home back in August of last year. The kidnapper was charged with Aggravated Stalking, Armed Burglary of a Dwelling, Attempted Armed Kidnapping, and Criminal Mischief, with depositions in the case beginning in February.

Deville had an order of protection against the man extended earlier this month, with the next protection hearing scheduled for October 7th.