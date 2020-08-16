Man Arrested at Home of Sonya Deville for Attempted Kidnapping, Was Allegedly Planning Abduction for Eight Months

– The Tampa Bay Times reports that a man has been arrested on kidnapping charges after attempting to kidnap a Lutz, Florida homeowner. The home where the suspect, Phillip A. Thomas II, was arrested is owned by WWE Superstar Sonya Deville, aka Daria Berenato.

Per the Sheriff’sOffice, Thomas, age 24, had been planning the abduction for eight months and was stalking the victim on social media. He was found inside the home with a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, and mace. Investigators in the news release did not name Sonya Deville as the victim, but The Tampa Bay Times report noted Deville as the homeowner.

At midnight today, Thomas reportedly parked his car at the Idlewild Church near Dale Mabry Highway and Van Dyke Road. He then walked to a home on Pine Hammock Blvd in the Promenade at Lake Park. It’s stated that he cut a hole in the patio screen and remained on the patio for three to four hours while watching and listening through the windows. Then at 2:43 am, after the homeowner went to bed, Thomas was able to enter the premises through a glass door, which then set off the alarm.

At that point, the homeowner saw Thomas through the window on the property and left with a guest in the car. The homeowner then called 911. Thomas was found in the house when deputies arrived, where he was reportedly found with the aforementioned items.

Thomas, who was listed as an “Applebee’s crew member,” was later arrested and charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief. He is currently being held without bail.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s department, Sheriff Chad Chronister commented, “Our deputies are unveiling the suspect’s disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years. It’s frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder.”

On his Twitter account, Thomas appeared to mainly comment on Sonya Deville’s activities in WWE. On July 30, in response to one of her appearances at the GLAAD media awards, he wrote, “I’m so proud of you Daria you’re a inspiration to me.”

Earlier this month, Thomas appeared to comment, “But what if others think I’m not and I have no self confidence or self worth? I’m asking for your advice because I need a second opinion on something that could determine what happens next in my life.”

Sonya Deville is currently scheduled to face Mandy Rose in a Hair vs. Hair match on Sunday, August 22 at Summerslam 2020.