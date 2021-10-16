Juice Robinson Reveals His Character Idea That Received Backstage Heat in WWE NXT

– Wrestler Juice Robinson was recently interviewed by Sean Ross Sapp with Fightful, and among the topics, Robinson discussed getting some heat backstage over a character idea he was pushing for in WWE NXT. Robinson was in NXT from 2012 until 2015 when he was released. He worked under the ring name CJ Parker. Here are some highlights:

Juice Robinson on a character idea he was trying in WWE NXT before he was released: “Oh, yeah. Gosh. I can clear the air now. This was awesome. To me, all I was trying to do – I’m gonna just leave it all out there right here – I was trying to be super, super, super left-wing. Almost a caricature of a hippy or what call a hippy. Just funny stuff. I kinda had some CM Punk / Straight Edge Society like that, weird, out there, almost disconnected with actual reality. That kind of ‘heel.’ That’s what I was going for. I was trying to not lose to people in two minutes on TV. That’s what I was trying to do.”

Robinson on a promo he filmed at SeaWorld that got banned by WWE: “So me and another guy, I can’t remember who, came up with it, but next thing I know we’re outside of Sea World doing the tear going down my eye and sad music, the orcas are swimming and I called it Slave World. You can’t say that, of course. It was meant to be an idea. What could have been. Anyways, I showed it to Dusty and he loved it. Absolutely loved it,” Juice said. “However, somebody else said, ‘Don’t show that again.’ Well, I ended up showing it again. Apparently, Anheuser-Busch sponsors Sea World. Anheuser-Busch also is with WWE or something, I don’t know. Bureaucratic bull crap. It never saw the light of day, but it was very, very entertaining. Very tongue-in-cheek, very pro wrestling.”

ON the current whereabouts of the promo video: “I do not [have it]. I do know where it is though.”

On if the video could ever released or made again: “Oh, I think so. It’s just wrestling. It’s just fun. We’re just kidding. Wink-wink, nudge-nudge, you know what I mean?”

After leaving NXT, Robinson eventually found his way to NJPW, where he found much more significant success and won multiple titles. He and WWE Superstar, Toni Storm, announced their engagement earlier this month.