wrestling / News
Toni Storm Announces Engagement To Juice Robinson
October 1, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Toni Storm announced that she and Juice Robinson are now engaged and revealed photos of Robinson proposing to her. She confirmed the two were dating in June 2020.
She wrote: “Pop the champagne, I’m changing my last name.”
Congratulations to the couple on this big news.
More Trending Stories
- Nikki Bella Says Doctors Have Said She’s Retired ‘For Life’
- JBL on Past Bullying Allegations, Says He Never Meant Any ‘Malicious Intent’ Toward Mauro Ranallo
- CM Punk, Nyla Rose and Others React to Arn Anderson’s AEW Dynamite Promo, New Shirt Released For It
- Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Evan Husney on Fulfilling Ambitions of Season 3, No Word Yet on Season 4, This Season’s Most Emotional Story