wrestling / News

Toni Storm Announces Engagement To Juice Robinson

October 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Toni Storm NXT WWE

In a post on Instagram, Toni Storm announced that she and Juice Robinson are now engaged and revealed photos of Robinson proposing to her. She confirmed the two were dating in June 2020.

She wrote: “Pop the champagne, I’m changing my last name.

Congratulations to the couple on this big news.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Juice Robinson, Toni Storm, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading