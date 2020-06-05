wrestling / News

Toni Storm Confirms Relationship With Juice Robinson

June 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Toni Storm PROGRESS

Toni Storm has confirmed what she hinted at last month: she’s dating NJPW’s Juice Robinson. Storm posted a picture of the two to her account that makes it clear they’re an item, with several wrestlers commenting on the post. You can see the photo below.

Storm hinted at the relationship in a post featuring the two with a heart emoji as the caption last month.

