Juice Robinson’s NJPW Contract Reportedly Expired

– Fightful Select has an update on Juice Robinson’s NJPW contract status. According to the report, Robinson’s latest New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) contract expired on Monday (Jan. 31). Since that time, there has not been word on Juice Robinson potentially re-signing with NJPW or going elsewhere.

New Japan previously advertised Juice Robinson to appear at the Windy City Riot Show, along with tag team partner Dave Finlay, in April. Robinson has mainly been working the NJPW shows in the US, and he’s not been to Japan to wrestle for New Japan since last March.

Additionally, Juice Robinson has also been working for Impact Wrestling over the last year. The report noted there isn’t an update yet on Robinson’s status with Impact.

Juice Robinson first appeared in New Japan in 2015 following his WWE NXT release. He has had a very successful career in NJPW over the last several years. He became a two-time NJPW IWGP US Heavyweight champion. He and Dave Finlay were also the 2019 World Tag League Winners, and they later captured the IWGP Heavyweight tag team titles at Wrestle Kingdom 14. FinJuice also captured the Impact tag team titles in March of last year at Sacrifice.

During his New Japan run, Robinson also picked up singles wins over the likes of Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley.