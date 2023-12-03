Julia Hart Says It Wasn’t Easy to Transition From Cheerleading To Wrestling

Julia Hart says that she had some struggles with translating her cheerleading skills to the wrestling ring. The AEW TBS Champion appeared on The Five Count and talked about her time as a cheerleader and how it both helped and challenged her when she became a wrestler. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her cheerleader gimmick in AEW helping the transition: “Definitely. I think cheerleading also made me comfortable in front of crowds. I’ve never second-guessed myself in front of a crowd. I always feel really at home being in front of people, and I can take on that pressure of being the center of attention, which is okay for me, where some people might be scared of [it]. But for me, it’s okay. And also, too, I think cheerleading really taught me to be a hard worker and to just keep pursuing your goal.”

On trying to translate her cheerleading skills to wrestling: “I think I did the cheerleader just because it was easy. I’d been cheerleading for six years, so I was like ‘Oh, it’ll just be easy.’ But it was actually really hard for me to translate cheerleading into wrestling, because they’re two different things, so it was like hitting heads for me, character-wise. So being with Malakai Black and Brody King and Buddy Matthews,” she continued, “it really just helped me develop a wrestler side, instead of trying so hard to be a cheerleader.”