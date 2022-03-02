wrestling / News
Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger Added to WrestleCon 2022
March 1, 2022 | Posted by
Japanese legend Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger is set to appear at WrestleCon 2022 over WrestleMania 38 weekend. WrestleCon announced on Tuesday that Liger will be making his first appearance in the US since he retired at this year’s convention in Dallas, Texas.
Liger retired from the ring in January of 2020 following his final match at New Year’s Dash.
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) March 1, 2022
