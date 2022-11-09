KAIRI & Mayu Iwatani On Main Eventing NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over

KAIRI and Mayu Iwatani are set to battle for the inaugural IWGP Women’s Championship in the main event of NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over, and the two discussed the significance of the event. The crossover show takes place on November 28th and will see the two do battle to determine the first IWGP Women’s champion. KAIRI and Iwatani spoke at a press event for the show, and NJPW has posted some highlights you can check out below:

Iwatani on main eventing the show: “There’s probably a lot of fans who haven’t seen us before. But when we have had showcase matches on NJPW cards before, there have always been a lot of fans who got involved and started coming to our events afterward. I’m certain that if they see these matches, they’ll be hooked on women’s wrestling and on STARDOM. We’ve put a lot into what we’ve done so far, and we’ll make ourselves proud on the night. Everyone that hasn’t seen women’s wrestling, or doesn’t think they’re interested should come and check it out, see how great STARDOM is and get hooked. That’s what I plan to do with our match.”

KAIRI on being able to showcase the STARDOM roster on the event: “I feel the same as Iwatani. When I was with WWE, that was always a mixed environment. On a card full of men, there might be one or two women’s matches. But us women were determined to not lose out to the men. We were working to have the best matches we could. We were in the ring training on off days and doing all we could until we were in that main event spot. I think that STARDOM has the same mentality. It isn’t about mixed wrestling, women’s wrestling, men’s wrestling. It’s about pro-wrestling. That’s what we love, and that’s what we’ll present. I don’t want anyone leaving after the semi-main! Make sure you stay through the main event!”