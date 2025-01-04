– AEW and ROH wrestler Katsuyori Shibata made a surprising NJPW return earlier today at Wrestle Kingdom 19 at the Tokyo Dome. Shibata came to the aid of New Japan Ace and company president, Hiroshi Tanahashi, saving him from an attack by House of Torture after Tanahashi defeated EVIL in their Hair vs. Career Lumberjack Match.

After the match, Katsuyori Shibata spoke to Tanahashi, challenging him to a match for tomorrow’s Wrestle Dynasty event, and Tanahashi accepted the challenge. You can view a clip of Shibata’s surprise return below.

This makes Shibata vs. Tanahashi official in a last-minute addition to Wrestle Dynasty. Tomorrow’s event will also be held at the Tokyo Dome. The show will feature stars from NJPW, AEW, ROH, CMLL, and STARDOM.