Kayla Harrison Has No Plans To Return To AEW After Previous Appearance

In an interview with Jim Varsallone (via Fightful), MMA fighter Kayla Harrison says she has no plans to return to AEW television after her appearance with American Top Team.

Harrison, who competes for PFL, said: “Go ask all the other yahoos, who keep going back for more. I did one and I said, ‘I’m done.’ It’s so stupid. It’s so silly.”

This tracks with what she said earlier this week about wrestling, where she mentioned she’d “throw Chris Jericho around by his hair.”