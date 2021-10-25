American Top Team’s Kayla Harrison Not Interested In Pro Wrestling Appearance

American Top Team is busy with AEW matters at the moment, but Kayla Harrison isn’t interested in hopping in with her teammates. Harrison was a guest on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour and was asked about whether she’d be interested in joining Dan Lambert, Junior Dos Santos, Paige VanZant and others in doing some appearances in pro wrestling.

Harrison, who has acknowledged she’s not a fan of wrestling, explained why she’s not interested and you can see highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On why she’s not interested in pro wrestling: “It would just be too easy, don’t you think? There are levels and we would just be on a different level. That’s why I’m not interested. Because, what’s the fun in that? I want an actual challenge. Going and beating up people who hang out in their mom’s basement is like, ‘cool.’ I would beat up all the guys on those rosters, 100%. I know everyone’s like, ‘Oh, girls can’t beat up guys.’ Chris Jericho? I would eat him for breakfast. Are you kidding me? That old, washed-up has-been, are you kidding me? I would grab him by his hair and throw him around. I could do that. No problem. It wouldn’t even be a work, it would be real. That’s what I’m saying.”

On WWE approaching her in 2016: “[WWE] actually reached out to me after the 2016 Olympics. There are two things I didn’t like. Number one, I would have to be on the road for four days a week. There’s a lot of travel. Number two, you’re not in control of the script, so they would get to decide whether I was a good guy or a bad guy. So I decided, ‘Eh, I will just be me.’