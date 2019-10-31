Kazarian Reportedly OK Following Scary Bump at AEW Dynamite, Not Expected to Miss Any Time

– PWInsider has an update on inaugural AEW tag team champion Kazarian of SoCalUncensored (SCU) after last night’s AEW Dynamite. As you may recall, at one point during SCU’s tag team title main event match with the Lucha Bros., it looked like Kazarian might’ve landed badly on his head when attempting a hurricarana to the outside.

According to PWInsider, while Kazarian was banged up after the match, he is said to be OK and not seriously injured. Additionally, while he did get banged up in the match, he’s not expected to miss any time. The report also notes that he did not suffer a concussion.

He and Scorpio Sky went on to win the match to become the first AEW World tag team champions in company history.