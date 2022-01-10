Keith Mitchell Explains Reason AEW Decided Against Using Setup Similar To WWE ThunderDome

As previously noted, Keith Mitchell, who was a producer for AEW, WCW, TNA, and more, recently retired from the wrestling business, and in an interview on Talk Is Jericho, he revealed why AEW decided against using a setup similar to the WWE ThunderDome early during the pandemic and much more. Here’s what Mitchell had to say (via Fightful):

Keith Mitchell on AEW deciding against using a WWE ThunderDome setup: “You guys, obviously, were the most adversely affected by it, which no crowd but from us, I mean, we there were several different things that were, you know, the Zoom wall or this or — I really didn’t want to do that. I don’t know if I don’t really talk Tony out of doing it, because, to me, it just felt like it would be canned. It would not be, have I felt like we could get a lot better. It just didn’t seem to me like it was it would come across well on television.”

On seeing WWE’s presentation of the ThunderDome and how AEW went a different direction: “That was my concern. Because, it was difficult to mix the sound of the people the look, it just would — to me, it came across as it was gonna look real plastic, real fake, not that energy that I was talking about earlier about the crowd, making you feel like you’re sitting — you wouldn’t have felt like you’re sitting at ringside, you would feel like you were, watching a video game or whatever. So we — it was a big transition, but I think that having the guys come in at ringside, that the talent sitting at ringside was a genius idea. I think that was probably Tony’s idea, and, brought in [and] helped out a lot of guys that, [were brought in], so they could work on Dark and Elevation.”