Kenny Omega, Bray Wyatt, Others React To WWE Releases From Yesterday

November 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As we reported yesterday, WWE released eighteen wrestlers from its roster, including Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Nia Jax and more. Several wrestlers in WWE, AEW and elsewhere reacted to the news.

Kenny Omega wrote in-character on Twitter: “Old rivals, old friends, some I’ve never encountered… I don’t mind padding my record if they don’t mind being a statistic. See if I care.

Bray Wyatt added: “What do we do now? We wait for the right place. We wait for the right time. Then we turn Rome to Ashes. “Groveling in the muck of avarice” I believe in you too.

