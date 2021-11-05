Kenny Omega, Bray Wyatt, Others React To WWE Releases From Yesterday

As we reported yesterday, WWE released eighteen wrestlers from its roster, including Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Nia Jax and more. Several wrestlers in WWE, AEW and elsewhere reacted to the news.

Kenny Omega wrote in-character on Twitter: “Old rivals, old friends, some I’ve never encountered… I don’t mind padding my record if they don’t mind being a statistic. See if I care.”

Bray Wyatt added: “What do we do now? We wait for the right place. We wait for the right time. Then we turn Rome to Ashes. “Groveling in the muck of avarice” I believe in you too.”

You can see those and similar responses below.

i believe in you — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 5, 2021

What do we do now? We wait for the right place. We wait for the right time. Then we turn Rome to Ashes. “Groveling in the muck of avarice”🐍 I believe in you too — Windham (@Windham6) November 5, 2021

Old rivals, old friends, some I’ve never encountered… I don’t mind padding my record if they don’t mind being a statistic. See if I care. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 5, 2021

Endings always bring Grand New Beginnings my friends. 🔐 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) November 5, 2021

So @WWEKarrionKross & @Lady_Scarlett13 get to be a duo again – and whoever picks them up has one of the hottest acts in the biz. Unfortunately, it seems @WWE is sometimes intent on trying to reinvent the wheel. pic.twitter.com/NPOE6AL9xW — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 5, 2021

My brother's and sisters … that PLACE is not the be all and end all. You will thrive and prosper because in the end PRO WRESTLING always wins. — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) November 4, 2021

Something’s gotta give. Things need to change. It’s unhealthy. It’s toxic. It’s soul snatching. It’s embarrassing. It’s ruining lives. It’s crushing hopes and dreams. Its contributing to mental health struggles. We’re living in a world full of facades, but the damages are real. — New Ep #NotFound out now! (@TheLionelGreen) November 4, 2021

Releasing couples together is trash. Go in the bin WWE. — Shazza McKenzie (@Shazza_McKenzie) November 4, 2021

Seriously?? That’s a list of stars. They’ll be juuuuust fine wherever they land ❤️ — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 4, 2021

And remember. Prove them WRONG. — EJ Nduka “The Judge” (@EjTheJudge) November 5, 2021