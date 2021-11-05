UPDATEDx3: WWE Releases Eva Marie, Karrion Kross, Ember Moon, Mia Yim, More

UPDATE 3: Fightful has confirmed that Zayda Ramier has been released from the company as well.

Ramier, aka AQA, posted to Twitter to comment, as you can see below:

UPDATE 2: WWE has released Eva Marie, per PWInsider, along with Mia Yim and Lince Dorado.

The full list of updated talents is below:

* Karrion Kross

* Scarlett Boudroux

* Ember Moon

* Oney Lorcan

* Franky Monet

* Trey Baxter

* Gran Metallik

* B-Fab

* Katrina Cortez

* Jessi Kamea

* Jeet Rama

* Nia Jax

* Keith Lee

* Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Eva Marie

* Mia Yim

* Lince Dorado

* Zayda Ramier

UPDATE: You can add Trey Baxter, Gran Metallik, B-Fab, Katrina Cortez, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama to the release list, as confirmed by PWInsider.

Metallik had previously asked for his release from the company, and PWInsider reports he was already considered gone internally.

ORIGINAL: WWE has begun its latest set of releases, cutting Karrion Kross, Scarlett Boudroux, Ember Moon, Oney Lorcan, and Franky Monet. Scarlett announced that she has been released, as have Moon and Monet. PWInsider also reports that Lorcan and Kross have been released.

Kross had a run where he was heavily pushed in NXT with Scarlett as his manager, before being called up to Raw where he was no longer paired with Scarlett and wore a gladiator-style set of ring gear. Scarlett had not been seen since Kross’ call to Raw.

Moon is a former NXT Women’s Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion who had runs on the main roster. Monet was brought into NXT and built up before she lost a NXT Women’s Title shot against Raquel Gonzalez. She then lost a match to Cora Jade last month and hadn’t been seen since.

Lorcan had a run as WWE NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Danny Burch. His last match was a quick loss to Xyon Quinn in late September.

PWINsider reports that all the NXT talent have 30-day no-compete clauses. No word if Kross had his contract updated to a 90-day no-compete when he moved to the main roster.

Officially free to work in 30 days! — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 4, 2021

And yes…The Smokeshow is back. — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 4, 2021

All I can do is laugh… — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) November 4, 2021