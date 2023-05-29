wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Comments On The Elite’s Double Or Nothing Loss, Teases New Aliies
Kenny Omega addressed the crowd after AEW Double Or Nothing and teased that he may get a couple new friends to fight the Blackpool Combat Club. As noted, the BCC defeated The Elite in Anarchy In the Arena at the PPV after Konosuke Takeshita attacked Omega.
As you can see below, Omega addressed the audience after the show and said (transcription per Fightful):
“I might not be the most popular guy backstage, but there is a bigger world than AEW, and I still have at least one or two really good friends that can even up the odds. You guys stay tuned. We are not done! This is not over!”
Kenny Omega after #AEWDoN went off the air teased having one or two really good friends that can even up the odds. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/MZRNRdBt0S
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) May 29, 2023
