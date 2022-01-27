Kenny Omega Reportedly Tested Positive For COVID, Note On Original Return Plan

Kenny Omega has been out of action since November due to several injuries, including a torn labrum in his shoulder, an abdominal hernia and knee problems. He also noted previously that he had been dealing with vertigo in his matches. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the former AEW World Champion also recently tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago.

Dave Meltzer noted that the original plan had been for Omega to return to the ring in March, but that date is now ‘up in the air’. He has been taking time off to have ‘multiple things done’, which has previously reported to be surgeries to fix the various injuries he’s accumulated.