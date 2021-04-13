Kenny Omega Tells Young Bucks To Be Themselves in Latest Being The Elite (Recap)

The latest Being The Elite follows on the events of last week’s AEW Dynamite, with the Young Bucks dealing with the fallout of their turning on Jon Moxley. You can see the full video for this week’s episode below, along with a recap:

* We start off with a clip from last week’s Dynamite of the Young Bucks turning on Jon Moxley and uniting with Kenny Omega and Don Callis as “You Sold Out!” chants echo.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* We get Matt Jackson and Brandon Culter at Daily’s Place before last week’s Dynamite, and they go on a skateboarding excursion to clear their minds before the show.

* Matt Hardy is backstage at Daily’s Place and cuts a promo, talking about how Darby Allin is the person everyone in AEW has been talking about the last couple of years, being willing to sacrifice his body every night and take any chance to wow the audience. He said that he’s been doing that for 28 years, and tells Allin that while he’s right in that Matt’s body is starting to break down; he knows it. But he said to think about this: if the broken-down veteran beats Allin, what does that say about him? He says that Allin will learn in their Falls Count Anywhere Match that he is tougher and more indestructinle than anyone Allin has ever face. It’s not about Matt Hardy helping AEW build the future; it’s about Big Money Matt leeching off AEW, saying that he will beat ALlin and people will be mad. But he doesn’t give a s**t what the modern fan thinks and he just wants to make money.

* The Dark Order are talking about how this past week’s show went much better and congratulate Hangman on his win over Max Caster. Everyone talks about the troubles they’ve had as of late, and get into an argument, including Silver and Evil Uno talking about who found Sting. Stu Grayson then notes that Kris Statlander is hanging with them in Anna Jay’s usual spot and the group acts like she’s always there. Five then shows up and he apparently got an upgrade to his groin, and they take a selfie with it.

* We get footage of test shots for the Inner Circle’s entrance for Dynamite.

* Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose, and Ryzin are at their table selling people’s gear and accessories back to them, but aren’t having much success this week. Ryzin says he swiped the Good Brothers’ Blue talks about stealing some stuff from The Good Brothers, BlueChew and has been eating them, thinking they’re candy. After some time has passed, Ryzin gets up to leave but he can’t due to the effects of the BlueChew and he tells them to go; he’ll meet with them later.

* Grayson is arguing with Uno about Kris being a different woman than is usually there. Uno tells him to calm down to no avail, but Uno says Abrahantes is here to resolve this. Alex listens to their issues, and Uno whispers an insults for Alex to relay to Stu. Grayson then yells and Alex gives a much more tactful description of his shouts. Uno then whispers that he’s sorry, and Alex turns it into a full-on insult. He continues this until they decide to to do something; Uno thinks they’re going to walk and work this out, Grayson thinks they’re going to fight.

* We get footage of the Bucks not being able to take out Kenny Omega from last week’s Dynamite with clips of Callis and Omega manipulating the Bucks and such. We then get the Bucks turning on Moxley and double superkicking him after the match.

* We then cut to backstage after the show, and Omega and the Bucks hanging out. Omega says it’s been a long time since they’ve sat like this, since the NJPW locker room. He recalls that he said that even though they didn’t know where they ended up, as long as they stuck together they’d be okay and change the world. He says that’ve all changed, and the world changed for them but the people have changed and turned on them. The people yell now that other people are better, they’re washed up and overrated. He asks how many times they’ve had to prove them wrong and have the best matches ever, but as soon as they don’t they’re washed up. He said if they break their neck or die tomorrow, people are happy and who cares what their family thinks, because they’re out of the picture. He says no one likes them anymore and want to see AEW out of business. He said he’s changed the world, but he had to change himself and doesn’t like that person, but as long as he has Matt & Nick he’s fine with that. The only problem is that the Bucks now remind him of everything he hates about current-day wrestling: pandering to the fans, a style they don’t want to represent. He says he doesn’t like what he does anymore; he does it because it’s his responsibility to be the best and embarrass anyone who thinks they’re on his level. Omega says it’s time for them to show the person inside to the rest of the world. They just have to be themselves, and that’s not the frilly tassels and bright colors. It’s not where they’re going, and there has to be a change. The two look at him and nod, and we cut to black.

