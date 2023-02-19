– As previously reported, AEW’s CM Punk was in attendance at last night’s NJPW Battle in the Valley event in San Jose, California. It looks like KENTA was very much aware of Punk’s attendance, which he has now commented on.

The event also saw KENTA defeat Fred Rosser to capture the Strong Openweight Championship. KENTA beat Rosser after interference from Juice Robinson, enabling KENTA to hit Rosser with his finishing move, the Go 2 Sleep. CM Punk later used the Go 2 Sleep as his finisher in WWE and AEW.

Earlier today on his Twitter, KENTA noted Punk’s attendance at last night’s show. He wrote, “I heard that my biggest fan in the world came to arena last night. I hope he enjoyed REAL Go2Sleep.”

I’m in the same section as CM Punk!!! And Lars!!! #njbitv pic.twitter.com/D5hPu9eBiW — Poppin’ Sugar Rubis ♦️ (@madrigrober) February 19, 2023