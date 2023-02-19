wrestling / News
CM Punk In Attendance at NJPW Battle in the Valley
February 18, 2023 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that CM Punk is in attendance at tonight’s NJPW Battle of the Valley event in San Jose. About a month ago, Punk asked about possibly watching the show. There has been no news on him actually getting involved in the event, however.
He is currently in the audience with Lars Fredriksen and was spotted talking to Gisele Shaw and others.
Meanwhile, PWInsider adds that Scott D’Amore and Lou D’Angeli are also at the event.
