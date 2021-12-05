wrestling / News
KENTA Set to Team With Kazushi Sakuraba & Takashi Sugiura for NOAH’s The New Year 2022
– As previously reported, IWGP US Heavyweight champion KENTA will be making his return to his old stomping grounds, Pro Wrestling NOAH, for the promotion’s upcoming New Year’s Day show at the Nippon Budokan. NOAH has now confirmed KENTA’s matchup for the event.
KENTA will be teaming with wrestling legend Kazushi Sakuraba and Takashi Sugiura in a six-man tag team match. They will face the team of Daiki Inaba, Masa Kitamiya, and Yoshiki Inamura at The New Year 2022 event.
The card will be available on NOAH’s Wrestle Universe streaming service on January 1, 2022.
／
🕊1.1日本武道館【全対戦カード】決定‼‼‼
＼
「ABEMA presents NOAH“THE NEW YEAR”2022」
📅1月1日(土) 16:00開始/15:00開場
🏢日本武道館
⚔第8試合・6人タッグマッチ
杉浦貴 桜庭和志 KENTA
vs
マサ北宮 稲葉大樹 稲村愛輝#あけまして日本武道館#noah_ghc #njpw pic.twitter.com/wzaMSkR1Qp
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PROWRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) December 5, 2021
