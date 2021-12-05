KENTA Set to Team With Kazushi Sakuraba & Takashi Sugiura for NOAH’s The New Year 2022

– As previously reported, IWGP US Heavyweight champion KENTA will be making his return to his old stomping grounds, Pro Wrestling NOAH, for the promotion’s upcoming New Year’s Day show at the Nippon Budokan. NOAH has now confirmed KENTA’s matchup for the event.

KENTA will be teaming with wrestling legend Kazushi Sakuraba and Takashi Sugiura in a six-man tag team match. They will face the team of Daiki Inaba, Masa Kitamiya, and Yoshiki Inamura at The New Year 2022 event.

The card will be available on NOAH’s Wrestle Universe streaming service on January 1, 2022.