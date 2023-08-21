Kevin Knight Says His NJPW Tournament Experience Was A Learning Curve

In a recent conversation on Busted Open Radio, Kevin Knight shared some details about his experiences at NJPW’s Best Of The Super Juniors tournament (via Fightful). Knight explained how he got the chance to learn from the other talent and the adjustments he required working singles matches instead of his usual tag format. You can find a highlight from Knight and listen to the full interview below.

On his takeaway from participating in the Best Of The Super Juniors: “As soon as I got announced for it, it felt so surreal. Like you said, it was my third overall tour in Japan, but my first singles so they get to see a whole different side of me. They’re used to seeing me in tags with Kushida, so now they get to see how I work when it’s just me in there. It was nerve wrecking at first, but I’m like, I’ve got nobody by my side to walk out there with me. It’s a whole different world, wrestling in Korakuen Hall, wrestling in Osaka-Jo Hall, it was a great experience to learn from everybody in my block. Everyone was so easy to work with, so it was a great learning experience. Putting together matches in a singles way, so different than doing it in a tag team way, I had to go deeper into my bag and pull things out. Slowing down is a big one too, i definitely had to learn how to slow and pace myself down a little bit more cause in tags I know I can go a little bit more full throttle cause I know I got a break, but singles, I gotta pace myself because I don’t want to burn out too fast. It was a learning curve definitely.”