– During a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash expressed his opinion that WWE never should’ve ended the streak of The Undertaker at WrestleMania. The streak officially came to an end at WrestleMania 30 when The Undertaker beat Brock Lesnar at the event, after going undefeated with a 21-0 record. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on why WWE never should’ve ended The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak: “The only thing that this company has done that I am absolutely, 100% sure should have never happened was, you never should’ve beaten Undertaker at WrestleMania. That streak, there was no upside to ever doing anything with that, because every WrestleMania you have, going forward, you had a 10-minute package about that streak … that was something that was special, there was no reason to beat Mark.”

On the only person who should’ve beaten The Undertaker at the event: “If anybody was going to beat ‘Taker, it should have been Bray.”

Kevin Nash wrestled The Undertaker at WrestleMania 12 in 1996, contributing to The Undertaker’s streak.