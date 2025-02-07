Kevin Owens Hints That He Has Signed A New WWE Contract

In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens hinted that he has signed a new deal with WWE, which seems to be for five years. Judging from the post, he signed it sometime in the last month.

He wrote: “If you guys help support my daughter’s Girl Scout troop by buying some cookies, I promise to keep wrestling for at least 4 years, 11 months and 22 days.”

It was reported last year that Owens’ contract was expected to be up at the end of 2024.