Kevin Owens Hints That He Has Signed A New WWE Contract
February 7, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens hinted that he has signed a new deal with WWE, which seems to be for five years. Judging from the post, he signed it sometime in the last month.
He wrote: “If you guys help support my daughter’s Girl Scout troop by buying some cookies, I promise to keep wrestling for at least 4 years, 11 months and 22 days.”
It was reported last year that Owens’ contract was expected to be up at the end of 2024.
If you guys help support my daughter’s Girl Scout troop by buying some cookies, I promise to keep wrestling for at least 4 years, 11 months and 22 days more.https://t.co/AQu2S8e2Xi@BonJovi
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) February 7, 2025
