Kevin Owens Says There’s ‘Less Time’ On His Current WWE Deal

Back in May, Kevin Owens said that he only had nine months left on his current deal with WWE. Apparently, negotiation haven’t resulted in a new deal, as he told Sports Illustrated that his status with the company is unchanged, except his deal has “less time” on it. That would leave him with about six months left. He signed a new deal in 2021. Here are more highlights:

On the health of his mother: “She’s doing a lot better. It got real scary for a while and now she’s home. So it’s definitely positive and everybody else is doing as good as they can, I guess. It’s a lot better than it was at the beginning of July.”

On signing with WWE ten years ago: “I remember the feeling I had at the time, that day when it all unfolded and it was being made official. Everybody’s reaction. And it was really great to see how happy people were for me and how much people were rooting for me. There were also a lot of people saying it’s not gonna last six months. Looking back at it 10 years later is pretty wild.”

On his fourth wall breaks: “What has helped me bring that forward to the screen is definitely Triple H [taking over as Chief Content Officer], because he was kind of that way too. We have a very similar sense of humor. So it was, I don’t know, it was a couple years ago when we were talking about how we were gonna do a certain thing on the show. And I went, and I was half joking, ‘Can I just point out how ridiculous this is?’ And he goes, “Yeah, why not?” And then it just became a thing.”