Kevin Owens Lists Wrestlers Not On Extreme Rules Card, Blames Shane McMahon

In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens made a list of several wrestlers who are not on the card for Extreme Rules tomorrow night, then blamed Shane McMahon for their absence. Owens himself is on the list, as he does not have a match tomorrow night. The list includes:

* Finn Balor

* Apollo Crews

* Liv Morgan

* Buddy Murphy

* Billy Kidman

* The Rock

* Sarah Logan

* Asuka

* Kairi Sane

* Rey Mysterio

* Naomi

* Vladimir Kozlov

* Mantaur

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* Oney Lorcan

* Andrade

* The Viking Raiders

* Ali

* Sami Zayn

* Akira Tozawa

* The Authors of Pain