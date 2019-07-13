wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Lists Wrestlers Not On Extreme Rules Card, Blames Shane McMahon
In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens made a list of several wrestlers who are not on the card for Extreme Rules tomorrow night, then blamed Shane McMahon for their absence. Owens himself is on the list, as he does not have a match tomorrow night. The list includes:
* Finn Balor
* Apollo Crews
* Liv Morgan
* Buddy Murphy
* Billy Kidman
* The Rock
* Sarah Logan
* Asuka
* Kairi Sane
* Rey Mysterio
* Naomi
* Vladimir Kozlov
* Mantaur
* Shinsuke Nakamura
* Oney Lorcan
* Andrade
* The Viking Raiders
* Ali
* Sami Zayn
* Akira Tozawa
* The Authors of Pain
So @WWE Extreme Rules 2019 is tomorrow night and to everyone’s absolute shock, Shane McMahon is on the show.
Here’s SOME of the people not on the show… pic.twitter.com/2nGerlqiVJ
— Kevin, the Worst in the World. (@FightOwensFight) July 13, 2019
