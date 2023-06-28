– During a recent chat with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Kevin Patrick discussed how he tries to absorb information from listening to wrestlers chat backstage. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Patrick on trying to absorb information from the wrestlers since getting his role on Raw: “I’ve just been a sponge. I’ve been absorbing everything since getting the role. The amount you learn from guys like Edge, MVP, or Bobby Lashley and Corey Graves in the locker room, like you know Dolph Ziggler, each and every week it’s just such a cool experience.”

On trying to pick things up while Hearing MVP chat with Edge: “There was one conversation not so long ago, you know MVP is having a chat with Edge and the conversation was epic. I’m listening to it and thinking that’s fascinating, that was considered that way or they positioned this that way, and I’m just taking it all in as a sponge. And you learn by sitting there and being around these people and respecting what they do.”