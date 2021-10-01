Kevin’s Top 100 Matches Of 2021 (#10-1)

10. AEW World Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match: The Young Bucks [c] vs. The Lucha Brothers – AEW All Out

I came in skeptical of this. The storyline called for Jurassic Express instead of yet another Bucks/Bros match and I had been over those. However, this was better than expected. They played to their past but found creative ways around it. Things really seemed to pick up steam when the Bucks had a pair of shoes thrown into the ring by Brandon Cutler. Matt Jackson revealed that they were kicks with thumbtacks attached to the bottom. I’ve seen variations of this spot but they made it work here with some sick looking superkicks. Also, when they hit big moves, the pin was broken up instead of just kicked out of for shock value sake, which I love. From there, they went into bigger stuff like the BTE Trigger, Canadian Destroyers, and a Fénix dive off of the top of the cage. That set up a piledriver combo so the Lucha Bros could win the straps in 22:02. Incredible stuff. My favorite match of theirs and giving them two years away from each other was worth it because I was sick of them together. A bonkers match that felt different from the rest of the show, capped by the feel good moment of new champions. Also, the stipulation was used right as it actually prevented interference for the most part. [****½]

9. NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi [c] vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi – NJPW The New Beginning In Nagoya

I was so pumped for this. Two of the best going and Tanahashi in a place he’s never been in before. The NEVER Title is a rare one that he hadn’t won before. Unlike most New Japan main events, this actually had a first 10-15 minutes that flew by. I appreciated the way leg work was a key aspect of this. It’s a Tanahashi staple but Shingo surprisingly had his own stuff for that. He’d do Tanahashi stuff but with way more aggression and snap. It was so fitting. I liked him using a half crab because it’s basic and he’s not a submission guy while Tanahashi could apply the Cloverleaf. They even did a close call with that where Shingo looked like he passed out. I liked how Tanahashi made a mistake when he hit High Fly Flow but wanted a second and missed. He knew he had to bring out the big guns against Shingo. Made in Japan looked like it MURDERED Tanahashi. From that point on, this was absolutely nuts. After a war of 35:40, Tanahashi won the title with High Fly Flow. That man is an ageless wonder, still able to have better matches than 99% of the world. Shingo had a good game plan but never really got in the driver’s seat, while was as resilient as ever. He used his wits and his skills to outlast the hard-hitting athlete across from him. A dream match that lived up to the hype. [****½]

8. AEW World Championship: Hangman Page [c] vs. Bryan Danielson – AEW Winter is Coming

I wondered why Bryan Danielson won the Eliminator Tournament since I figured you didn’t want a popular opponent for Hangman Page’s first World Title defense. However, Danielson going heel made this captivating and that allowed this to have a big fight feel right from the start. Danielson was cocky in the early stages and only grew more so as he outwrestled Page. Once Page turned the tables, he quickly realized he was in for a real fight. Of course, Danielson still got back in the driver’s seat, busting Page open and mocking the crowd. Given that this opened the show, I had a feeling that would go the distance but there was still part of me that wasn’t sure. That made it so every late near fall and close call got me to react. Some stuff didn’t quite look great like the Dead Eye on the apron but most was tremendous. I loved Danielson removing the mats outside because that’s a spot I’ve always adored. The closing stretch as this neared the 60:00 mark was breathtaking with close calls on submissions, lariats, and more. The spot where Page landed on his feet on a back suplex and hit a lariat was sick as was Danielson countering one into the LeBell Lock. When Page hit the Buckshot Lariat, time expired and everyone was spent. An incredible free TV match and one of the best time limit draws I’ve ever seen. [****½]

7. NXT Championship: Finn Bálor [c] vs. Kyle O’Reilly – NXT New Year’s Evil

If you saw my list last year then you understand just how much I loved the first match between Finn Bálor and Kyle O’Reilly. They had one of the best bouts of the year and the rematch was highly anticipated, taking place at New Year’s Evil. I needed more of this and they delivered in a big way. I will admit that I prefer the 2020 match but this was about on par. They aired it without any commercials so we got the entirety of this greatness. It was vicious and hard hitting and felt like a true fight in a way that a lot of matches don’t. For 17:24, they beat the hell out of each other. Kyle’s jaw was the target since it was hurt in their previous encounter and that made for something different than you’d typically find. It was so brutal that Finn even got busted open near the end. He kicked at the liver to open the door and then when his typical signature moves weren’t going to do it for him, Finn went a different route. He applied an odd submission that saw him grind away at the jaw to secure the win, capping one of the best matches of the year. [****½]

6. Lights Out Match: Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa – AEW St. Patrick’s Day Slam

Throughout 2020, everyone knew that Britt Baker was the toast of the women’s division. While on the shelf, she was given the time to cut promos that nobody else got and it helped establish her as a star. However, she hadn’t had that one match that was iconic. That all changed at St. Patrick’s Day Slam. The women were given the main event slot in AEW for the first time and they proved why they should get more shine than they do. Thunder Rosa, another star of the division and one of the company’s most valuable signings, was her opponent and they were wrapping up an intense rivalry with no rules in this contest. What followed was a bloody affair and Baker’s crimson mask is something that fans will never forget. For 16:37, these two proved why they’re among the best out there. There were obvious highlights like chairs and thumbtacks but mixed in there, they included the good storytelling you want from something like that. In the end, Thunder Rosa survived the Lockjaw and hit a Fire Thunder Driver through a table to win, ending a classic. Interestingly, since this was unsanctioned, it didn’t hurt Baker’s rankings position and she went on to win the Women’s Title. Combine that with her iconic bloody image and she became a bigger star from this. The rematch needs to happen soon and needs to main event an AEW PPV. [****½]

5. Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki – AEW Rampage Buy-In 10/15/21

What a time to be alive. Due to AEW trying to wave their junk around at WWE on a Friday night and go head to head with Smackdown, it led to both shows stepping up in a big way. AEW did the wildest thing possible, putting Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki up for free on YouTube on the Buy-In before an episode of Rampage. It was a dream match with lofty expectations and they managed to live up to and possibly surpass them. This opened with quality grappling from two all-time greats before it progressed into strikes. Danielson tried to go toe-to-toe with Suzuki in that department and he held his own well enough but got floored with one particular shot that was magnificent to see. Suzuki kicked Danielson’s ass for a while before be made a big comeback and they started exchanging stuff down the stretch. The closing section of this match was one of the best of the year, as they just managed to find clever ways to avoid things like the sleeper hold and Yes Lock until Danielson hit the Busaiku Knee, winning after an excellent 19:16. It was everything I wanted it to be and still left me wanting more. [****½]

4. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks [c] vs. Bianca Belair – WWE WrestleMania Night One

Somehow, this is apparently the first world title match in WWE history between two Black wrestlers. That’s almost impossible to fathom. We all know that the build to this was weak as hell but that doesn’t change the fact that these are two FANTASTIC wrestlers. Bianca was on the verge of tears at the bell. I liked how this started as Sasha won out on an opening tie-up by moving into the right position and using technique to her advantage. She can’t overpower her but she can outwrestle her. Her tope suicida leading to Bianca rolling through and pressing her up the stairs and into the ring was great. That kind of became the theme as Bianca had the power and athleticism edge but Sasha was the more experienced wrestler. Bianca got going and went for a 450 splash but Sasha got her knees up to stop her. Sasha used Bianca’s braid to her advantage at a few points but she couldn’t put her challenger away, which frustrated her. I appreciated Bianca being hung up in the corner and actually avoiding the double stomp. Too many wrestlers just sit there and take it. A 450 couldn’t end it and Sasha grabbed the hair as part of her KOD counter. Bianca whipped her with the hair and it set up a series of counters that led to the KOD, giving Bianca the title in 17:!5. This entire thing felt so special to be a part of. From Bianca’s power to Sasha targeting the hair to that finish, I was hooked. I loved almost everything about this and it was my favorite Mania main event since either 2014 or 2010. [****¾]

3. Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega – AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

This was as big as it gets. The crowd was MOLTEN hot for Danielson wrestling again. They erupted as soon as the bell hit and popped hard once they locked up. It was remarkable to see. Once the action got going, Danielson quickly frustrated Omega and then started working the arm. It was beautiful stuff and Omega did well to sell it. Omega eventually swung the momentum and they took things outside. While there, Danielson took a dragon suplex onto the ramp, which looked horrible, especially given his injury history. Returning from break, things only picked up as Omega targeted the neck with V-Triggers, a Buckle Bomb, and even a dragon suplex off the top. Omega missed a Phoenix splash that opened the door for Danielson. The closing stretch was wild, which included Danielson countering the One Winged Angel into a poison rana. He also KICKED HIS FUCKING HEAD IN and went for the LeBell Lock but Omega got the ropes. The two threw shots and headbutts as time expired after 30:00. The best time limit draw you can get because nobody could legitimately be upset at that result. You protect the champ and the new guy. The match was spectacular and the best I’ve seen from Kenny in a long time. Danielson keeps leaving for a time and then coming back to remind us that he’s the best in the world. [****¾]

2. IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental Championships: Kota Ibushi [c] vs. Jay White – NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night Two

I loved the way this started. White said he wouldn’t step outside and forced Gedo to get off the apron and let this be clean. Then, as soon as the referee had his back turned, Gedo tripped Ibushi. Jay White is a spectacular heel and it’s why he’s so good. Take Kenny Omega as a top NJPW guy. His whole deal was just having great matches. He was a better Dolph Ziggler. Jay doesn’t give a shit, he just wants to win at all costs and doesn’t care who likes it. You could see things pick up when Jay hit a vicious back suplex on the apron. An Ibushi match doesn’t start until he hurts his neck. I loved that White used the same game plan from his previous win. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. He picked Kota apart and hit him with everything but at the time, Ibushi was on another level. He could not be broken. They wonderfully played into the Power Struggle match as Jay putting his feet on the ropes was caught by the referee this time around. Once that happened, it seemed like Kota kicked into another gear and Jay was reeling. I did like that he applied the TTO as it played into both of their histories with Tanahashi. It hit a point where Jay literally laid down, seemingly giving up. It seemed odd at first but when you consider his post-show comments, you get it. He was literally at a loss. He did everything in his power but realized Ibushi was too much for him. Ibushi just slapped the shit out of him instead and of course, White answered with a low blow. Gedo saved White after a Phoenix Splash but ate a Kamigoye himself. Ibushi apparently became the first man to kick out of the Blade Runner. Ibushi survived another submission and eventually won after a whopping 48:05 with Kamigoye to the back of the head and one to the face. I usually don’t dig marathons but like WALTER/Bate in 2019, that was outstanding. They told a masterful story and didn’t really waste any time for the sake of it. Jay did everything possible and couldn’t beat Ibushi. Breathtaking and the best WK main event I’ve ever seen. [****¾]

1. NXT United Kingdom Championship: WALTER [c] vs. Ilja Dragunov – NXT TakeOver 36

In 2021, one of the best matches saw WALTER successfully defend the NXT United Kingdom Title against Ilja Dragunov. The rematch was given a bigger stage on a TakeOver event and took place in front of a live crowd. They beyond lived up to the hype and had a perfect match. WALTER came in as the unstoppable champion, with a reign lasting 870 days. That’s astounding. Dragunov was the one dude wild enough to be a serious threat to his reign. They started with a feeling out process as neither wanted to make the first mistake. However, they quickly turned things up with apron powerbombs, German suplexes, and some of the most hard hitting strikes you’ll find anywhere. This was one of those matches in the vein of Shibata vs. Ishii in that it felt like a real fight at times. There was no bullshit or any frills here, just two dudes waging a war for a championship. Dragunov withstood every huge blow the champion had for him and applied a sleeper that WALTER just couldn’t break, even after falling on him. He added some elbows to the neck and WALTER had to submit after 22:03, capping one of my favorite matches ever. That was the kind of epic fight that was needed to end WALTER’s reign and cemented Dragunov as the man in NXT UK. Brilliance and WALTER joins a very short list of wrestlers to get multiple five star ratings from me. [*****]