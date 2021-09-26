wrestling / News

Kip Sabian Held ‘Unauthorized’ Meet & Greet During AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

September 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kip Sabian AEW 6-3-20

As previously reported, AEW wrestler Kip Sabian was appeared in Chicago during All Out Weekend with a new gimmick where he wears a box over his head. Sabian was back at it last week, taking part in an unscheduled, “unauthorized” Meet & Greet outside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York during AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.

Fan tweets indicate that Kip Sabian was hanging outside the stadium for the entirety of Dynamite Grand Slam wearing the box on his head. The box had “Underrated, Over It” written on it.

Fan tweets indicated that he’d sign photos and write about being in “recovery” from his injury and would be returning soon.

injury shelf and off TV since his split with Miro last April. You can check out some tweets and photos of Sabian hanging out during Dynamite Grand Slam below:

