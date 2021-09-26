Kip Sabian Held ‘Unauthorized’ Meet & Greet During AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

– As previously reported, AEW wrestler Kip Sabian was appeared in Chicago during All Out Weekend with a new gimmick where he wears a box over his head. Sabian was back at it last week, taking part in an unscheduled, “unauthorized” Meet & Greet outside Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York during AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.

Fan tweets indicate that Kip Sabian was hanging outside the stadium for the entirety of Dynamite Grand Slam wearing the box on his head. The box had “Underrated, Over It” written on it.

Fan tweets indicated that he’d sign photos and write about being in “recovery” from his injury and would be returning soon.

injury shelf and off TV since his split with Miro last April. You can check out some tweets and photos of Sabian hanging out during Dynamite Grand Slam below:

I had the pleasure of meeting #Superbad #KipSabian outside #ArthurAsheStadium yesterday!!! I asked him about his injury to which he wrote “recovery”, I told him I hope to see him in the ring again and he wrote “soon” 😂#AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage @TheKipSabian pic.twitter.com/og12HYmsKB — AEW Card Guy (@AewCard) September 23, 2021

just learned that kip sabian was sitting outside of arthur ashe for the entire show with his box head on pic.twitter.com/BWqVIvdY8r — daisy🍓 (@boutmachines) September 25, 2021

Probably one of the funniest people I met and he didn’t say a word lol. I’m a fan of this new gimmick! Thank you Kip Sabian for this very entertaining and funny meet and greet. Such an underrated talent! #AEWGrandSlam pic.twitter.com/kYslJ81BAE — Scott Mitchell (@Scott44Mitchell) September 23, 2021