Kip Sabian Shows Off New Gimmick at AEW All Out Fan Fest

September 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, AEW wrestler Kip Sabian is in Chicago this weekend for All Out. Sabian has recently been on the injury shelf and off TV since his split with Miro last April. Well, Sabian did make an appearance at the AEW All Out Fan Fest this weekend, and he appeared to be working a new gimmick.

He shared tweets of his new look, where he’s wearing a box over his head, and it has the words, ‘Underrated, Over It,” written on it. In a photo he tweeted of his new look, he wrote in the caption, “Time doesn’t heal…It changes you…”

After a fan tweeted him back that he spelled “overrated” wrong, Kip Sabian responded, “I feel sorry for your lack of understanding of the art of professional wrestling. Hopefully you can remove the blinkers of what you think you know before it’s too late.”

It’s unknown if Sabian will be making an appearance with his new gimmick later today at All Out. You can view Sabian’s tweets below. There are also photos and clips of him interacting with fans at the AEW Fan Fest:

