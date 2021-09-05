wrestling / News
Kip Sabian Shows Off New Gimmick at AEW All Out Fan Fest
– As previously reported, AEW wrestler Kip Sabian is in Chicago this weekend for All Out. Sabian has recently been on the injury shelf and off TV since his split with Miro last April. Well, Sabian did make an appearance at the AEW All Out Fan Fest this weekend, and he appeared to be working a new gimmick.
He shared tweets of his new look, where he’s wearing a box over his head, and it has the words, ‘Underrated, Over It,” written on it. In a photo he tweeted of his new look, he wrote in the caption, “Time doesn’t heal…It changes you…”
After a fan tweeted him back that he spelled “overrated” wrong, Kip Sabian responded, “I feel sorry for your lack of understanding of the art of professional wrestling. Hopefully you can remove the blinkers of what you think you know before it’s too late.”
It’s unknown if Sabian will be making an appearance with his new gimmick later today at All Out. You can view Sabian’s tweets below. There are also photos and clips of him interacting with fans at the AEW Fan Fest:
— Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) September 3, 2021
Time doesn’t heal…
It changes you…❔⏳ pic.twitter.com/5Zw0p7w0Ji
— Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) September 4, 2021
I feel sorry for your lack of understanding of the art of professional wrestling. Hopefully you can remove the blinkers of what you think you know before it’s too late.
— Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) September 5, 2021
An interesting play on words. Who’s really in a box though, on a spiritual level. I’m sure you have a better understanding than most. Maybe time to open all of your eyes, not just the 3rd.
— Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) September 5, 2021
— Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) September 5, 2021
I wish you luck on becoming one…
— Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) September 5, 2021
The best part about Fan Fest was @TheKipSabian’s unadvertised meet and greet. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4F1L6qTdeG
— Authors of Wrestling (@authofwrestling) September 4, 2021
He ended up coming over to see what was going on and was just as surprised as all of us. pic.twitter.com/eHe2Advl71
— Authors of Wrestling (@authofwrestling) September 4, 2021
@TheKipSabian we love you Kip! #AllOutFanFest #aew #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/OseMzEyn4A
— Jose A Ramirez (@infinitepuppy) September 5, 2021
Didn’t much care for my Cutler shirt but I was lovely seeing @TheKipSabian! pic.twitter.com/eblO9BFotN
— Nick (@Gtoman7204) September 4, 2021
I'm not sure Punk vs Darby can top this photo signed by @TheKipSabian pic.twitter.com/FwI2nM1SNU
— Q Thomas (@qthomaswrestle) September 4, 2021
@TheKipSabian thank you for all your hard work https://t.co/oJUlixNy1D
— Jose A Ramirez (@infinitepuppy) September 5, 2021
(we all knew lol)
He… Tore up my picture… After signing it… And after I said he was under appreciated… 😔 pic.twitter.com/OiQ0t62Gdb
— Ryan Mulligan🌪️#FuegoIsAllElite! (@WasabiRyo) September 4, 2021
— James Luck (@jamesluck37) September 4, 2021
And the best unadvertised meet and greet pic.twitter.com/7IaQXt1zBO
— Sam Thompson (@BitterNishnabe) September 4, 2021
