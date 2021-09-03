Note On Injured AEW Star In Chicago For All Out Weekend (Possible Spoilers)

AEW All Out will take place on Sunday, with CM Punk vs. Darby Allin, Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega, and more set for the card. Fightful Select has some details on an injured AEW star who could be in attendance.

According to Fightful, Kip Sabian is currently in Chicago for All Out. Sabian was injured late last year and briefly returned earlier this year before being sidelined again.

He has not been on AEW television since his split with current TNT Champion Miro back in April.

The report notes that while Sabian is in Chicago, there are no specifics on any imminent creative plans for him as of yet.