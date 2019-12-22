Kofi Kingston on Recording The New Day’s Podcast, How Candid The Show Is

– Kofi Kingston discussed the New Day’s “Feel the Power” podcast during his interview with Newsweek. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

on the process of recording the show: “It’s awesome. We’ve done so many interviews in our years, but we’re always strapped for time. It’s cool to be able to have control over what we talk about and allow people to come in and listen to us as we talk amongst ourselves. We are all happy that it’s doing so well. At the end of a session we don’t know if it’s good or not. We just go there and talk like Xavier, E and me are one to do. We don’t go out of our way to be entertaining or creative by any means. It’s just us, and that’s what people like. We are all excited about it, and, to be able to put out our stories and give people an inside story of how some of the goings-on in the business, it’s pretty cool.”

On if he’s had a moment where he said something he felt he shouldn’t: “Not really. It’s very candid. We are all very comfortable where we are in this stage of our careers. We’re not worried about consequences or repercussions, and that goes back to what makes the interaction so special. Because it’s almost like there’s no one else there, and it’s just the three of us in a room talking. We want to maintain that and stay true to the authenticity of this. That’s been the key in people’s interest in what we talk about.”