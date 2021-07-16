Various News: Kofi Kingston Appears On SportsNation, The Rock Talks Jungle Cruise, Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay’s Latest Podcast

– Kofi Kingston was a guest on ESPN’s SportsNation and played a WWE edition of “Drip or Drop.” You can see the video below, described as follows:

“WWE star Kofi Kingston plays a game of “Drip or Drop,” as he judges the fits from some of the most iconic wrestlers. He weighs in on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, previously known as “Rocky Maivia,” “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Seth Rollins, and even himself.”

– A new video has The Rock discussing his work on the film Jungle Cruise, arriving on July 30th, as you can see below:

– The latest episode of Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay’s Off Her Chops is online: