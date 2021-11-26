Kofi Kingston Celebrates Birth of Third Child, A Baby Girl

Kofi Kingston joins Mustafa Ali this week as a WWE superstar celebrating a new baby, as his wife gave birth to a girl. In an interesting note, this is also Kofi’s third child, just as Ali’s baby girl is his third.

Kingston wrote: “Witnessing my wife give life to our precious baby girl left me in awe…Our tribe grows larger as our familial bond grows even stronger! Lotus Selene Sarkodie-Mensah was born at home late Tuesday night, weighing 6lbs 2oz & 19.5” long. Welcome to the world, my little love!”