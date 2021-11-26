wrestling / News
Kofi Kingston Celebrates Birth of Third Child, A Baby Girl
Kofi Kingston joins Mustafa Ali this week as a WWE superstar celebrating a new baby, as his wife gave birth to a girl. In an interesting note, this is also Kofi’s third child, just as Ali’s baby girl is his third.
Kingston wrote: “Witnessing my wife give life to our precious baby girl left me in awe…Our tribe grows larger as our familial bond grows even stronger! Lotus Selene Sarkodie-Mensah was born at home late Tuesday night, weighing 6lbs 2oz & 19.5” long. Welcome to the world, my little love!”
Witnessing my wife give life to our precious baby girl left me in awe…Our tribe grows larger as our familial bond grows even stronger! 🙌🏾
Lotus Selene Sarkodie-Mensah was born at home late Tuesday night, weighing 6lbs 2oz & 19.5” long.
Welcome to the world, my little love! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/SDqSLLct66
— ⚔️ Sir Kofi Kingston, Hand of the King ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) November 26, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Reportedly Doesn’t Know When He’ll Work AEW Dynamite Again Due To Cancer Treatment
- Austin Gunn Apologizes For Using N Word In Tweets From 2013
- Ruby Soho On Biggest Adjustment From WWE To AEW, Wearing Patches For Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan
- Britt Baker Reacts to CM Punk Calling Her One of AEW’s Pillars