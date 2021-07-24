Konnan Says He Asked Tony Khan If AEW Signed Daniel Bryan

Konnan went right to the source and asked Tony Khan if AEW has signed Daniel Bryan, and has revealed what Khan said in response. As you likely know by now, a report from this week states that Bryan is “locked in” in terms of signing a contract with AEW. Konnan discussed the report on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast and said that he asked if the report was true.

“I will tell you this because I did ask Tony Khan,” Konnan said (per Wrestling Inc). “The only reason I asked him is because I wanted to use Bryan Danielson in AAA. I was like, ‘Hey man, have you signed Bryan Danielson?’ He goes, ‘You know I can’t tell you that’ and then I looked at him and I go ‘bro, if that **** shows up in Chicago, that place is gonna melt’, and he just smiled. So I think he might have but he has not told me.”

AEW is said to have tentative plans to debut Bryan at Grand Slam Dynamite on September 22nd in New York City, though of course none of this is confirmed at this time.