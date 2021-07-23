Daniel Bryan’s Talks With AEW Reportedly Began This Summer

A new report has some details on when Daniel Bryan began talking with AEW about a potential contract. As was reported earlier this week, Bryan is said to have signed with AEW and there is a tentative plan for him to debut at AEW Grand Slam Dynamite on September 22nd from New York City.

According to Bodyslam.net, who reported the original news, Bryan began discussions with AEW sometime in the last few weeks. There had been internal discussions within AEW about bringing Bryan in, but the two sides didn’t start speaking until recently.

There’s no word on how long Bryan is signed for, but as the original report noted he is believed to be officially signed to a contract.